business JK Paper: Market leader in copier with unmatched brand value | Stock Of the Day JK Paper is one of the largest players in the domestic pulp and paper market, with rising market share across copier paper and the packaging board segments. Stellar performances in FY23 was on account of multifold growth in volume and sales realisations, and the company saw exponential margin expansions. JK Paper is well positioned to benefit from the long-term sector tailwinds on account of its large-scale operations, backward integration and the improved financial risk profile.