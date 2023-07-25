business Nifty Below 19,700, ITC Extends Slide | Tata Motors, Bajaj Auto & L&T Q1 | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty gives up opening gains; stays below 19,700. Mid & small caps continue to outperform; trade in the green. Autos, metals and pharma are among the top sectoral movers. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!