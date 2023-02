business Market LIVE: Nifty around 17,900; metals and banks rebound | Mid-day Mood Check Nifty hovers around the 17,900 mark with support from banks and metals. Mid and small-caps hold on to gains. Nifty IT and PSU banks are among the sectoral laggards on February 21. Power stocks are rising today on order to run imported coal plants at full capacity. NTPC and Power Grid are among the top gainers on the index. Lots of mid-caps in focus today. Catch this Mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the market action!