business LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat amid volatility; FMCG, PSU banks gain|HDFC Twins, Motherson, Paytm in focus Sensex, Nifty Flat Amid Volatility; Mid & smallcaps hold out. FMCG, PSU Banks gain; Realty, private banks among laggards. The top gainers on the Nifty are Bajaj Auto, Divi's Lab, HDFC Life, and ITC. Losers on the Nifty include HDFC twins, Tata Consumer, Eicher and Apollo. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!