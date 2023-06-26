business LIVE: Nifty below 18,700; Autos top movers| ICICI Securities hits 52-week high |Mid-day Mood Check Nifty off session highs; trades below 18,700. Pharma, FMCG & Auto among top sectoral gainers today. PSU Banks, realty and IT are among losers today. Nifty gainers: Cipla, UPL, Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, Divi’s Lab. Nifty losers: BPCL, Coal India, Power Grid, NTPC and TCS. Tata Consumer jumps as Citi initiates coverage with Buy. Citi pegs target of Rs 1,020 on Tata Consumer. Catch this mid-day market mood check between Nandita Khemka and Yatin Mota to know about all the buzzers in today's trading session.