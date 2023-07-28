English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    X

    business

    Live: Nifty begins August F&O series on a light note | Banks & IT top drags | Mid-day Mood Check

    Nifty struggling to defend the 19,600 mark; August series kicks off on a subdued note; Mid & smallcaps continue to outperform. Banks & IT top sectoral laggards; Realty & FMCG hold out. Nifty gainers: Power Grid, NTPC, ONGC, Dr Reddy’s & M&M. Nifty losers: Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Titan, TCS, HCL Tech & Tech Mah. Catch this mid-day market mood check with Nandita Khemka to know about all the movers and shakers in today’s session!

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 12:35 pm

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Mid-day mood check

    Watch More →

    Tracking & decoding daily market twists & turns, stocks in news & brokerage bets.

    Watch and Follow our leading shows