business LIVE: Indian equity markets set for flattish start ahead of RBI policy meet | Opening Bell Indian Equity Markets are set to open little changed on Thursday – August 24, on caution ahead of the release of the Reserve Bank of India's policy meeting minutes. Stocks to watch out for include Reliance Industries, Coforge, HAL, and MTAR amongst others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Chandan Taparia, Senior Vice President, Head – Derivatives & Technical Research at Motilal Oswal; and Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research at Prabhudas Lilladher.