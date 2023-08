business LIVE: Indian equity market lacks local narrative; eye global cues | Opening Bell The Indian equity markets are set for a lacklustre start in the absence of local narrative. Notably, India attracted the highest level of foreign investment so far in August compared to emerging and developed markets, even after key stock indices declined eight times during the past 14 trading sessions. Stocks to watch out for include Adani Enterprises, Union Bank of India, Glenmark Pharma, and SJS Enterprises among others.