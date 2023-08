business Live: Indian equity markets off to a quiet start | Market outlook with Sushil Kedia | Opening Bell Stocks to watch out for include PB Fintech, Hindalco, Coal India, Godrej Consumer Products, and Inox Wind amongst others. Join Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani in a conversation with Sushil Kedia, Founder of Kedianomics, as he discusses exercising caution and correction, potential sharp correction in the Bajaj twins, violence witnessed in large-cap stocks, and the trend reversal in Bank Nifty. Tune in to hear their insights and perspectives on these market dynamics.