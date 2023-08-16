English
    Live: Rain deficit expected in Gujarat & West Rajasthan l Big deficit in rainfall in August

    Chances of Monsoon revival are weak. Low pressure area from August 17th. Respite in rainfall expected in Himachal & Uttarakhand. Watch Commodities Corner with Manisha Gupta to know more.

    first published: Aug 16, 2023 01:28 pm

