    Live: Positive global market cues | LPG cylinder prices cut | Asia cup kicks-off | Newspresso

    Turnaround in the August slump for markets across the globe; Tech stocks push Nasdaq higher; Eye on US Q2 GDP estimate. Meanwhile relief for Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as his conviction in the Toshakhana case stands suspended; PM's Rakshabandhan gift with a Rs 200 cut on LPG cylinders; Pakistan and Sri Lanka are all geared up to host the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup. Watch Stacy Pereira help you catch up on your daily dose of news on Newspresso

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 08:10 am

