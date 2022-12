business Budget 2023 | MC Budget Manifesto | Wishlist On Economy For FM Sitharaman What is the biggest ask from the government ahead of Budget 2023 on the economic front? One of them is that the government reduce the fiscal deficit by at least 50 bps in FY24. Considering that this budget is the last one before the 2024 general elections - all eyes are on what the government will announce. Until then, we present to you the MC Budget manifesto, where we list key expectations of various sectors from FM Sitharaman and Budget 2023. Watch!