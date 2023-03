banks SVB Collapse: Is It A Bear Stearns Moment? How Is It Different From The 2008 Financial Crisis? Silicon Valley Bank, which was just recently hailed as one of ‘America’s Best Banks’ by Forbes magazine was forced to shut shop on Friday. Meanwhile, the already troubled banking sector is also being pressured by a steep fall in shares of Credit Suisse, a Swiss Bank that has large US and global operations. Are we staring at a repeat of 2008 like GFC? Watch this video to find out!