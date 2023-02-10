‘World’s most-modified man’ is now the first person ever to surgically split hand in two

Marcelo Ribeiro has spent years modifying his body (Image credit: marcelobboy/Instagram)

Marcelo “B-boy” De Souza Ribeiro already holds the distinction of being the world’s ‘most-modified’ man. He has now become the first person ever to surgically split their hand in two to create something of a “devil hoof.”

According to the New York Post, Ribeiro underwent three sessions to surgically split his hand into two. “People have already seen my hand and think it is interesting but they say they don’t have the courage to do it,” the 40-year-old said. “I’m happy with what I did. I don’t feel any change regarding hand mobility, it’s completely normal.”

Brazil-born Ribeiro has spent years altering his body – most of it is today covered in large, colourful tattoos and almost 30 piercings. Ribeiro also has a split tongue, fanged metal teeth and skin implants.

His hand surgery was carried out free of cost by a friend. Ribeiro said he wanted to modify his body in way that had never been attempted before.

“I was already researching about body modifications in the world, and from what I saw no one has yet made a similar modification,” he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.

“First, we started doing surgeries on the hand, removing excess oil and fat from the sides, to make it slimmer,” he said while explaining the process. “Then I began to see the possibility of making an opening in it through the middle where you can have opening and closing movements and a firmer folding of the hand!”