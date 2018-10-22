World’s longest bridge connecting Hong Kong-Macau-Zhuhai to open on October 24

The world's longest bridge, which includes a 6.7 km tunnel, will be inaugurated by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/10 Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to inaugurate Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge on October 23, which will open to the public a day later. (Image: Reuters) 2/10 The record-breaking transport link connecting the three regions is 55km long, including a 6.7 km under water tunnel. (Image: Reuters) 3/10 It is considered an engineering marvel and one of the largest man-made structures on Earth. (Image: Reuters) 4/10 The bridge includes a 6.7-km tunnel under the Pearl River estuary that is connected via two artificial islands. (Image: Reuters) 5/10 It will reduce travel time from Hong Kong to Macau and the Chinese city of Zhuhai from a 1 hour 30 minute ferry journey to a 30-minute bus ride. (Image: Reuters) 6/10 The bridge can withstand monster gales with speed of up to 360km/h and has a lifespan of over 100 years. (Image: Reuters) 7/10 Construction of the multibillion-dollar bridge began in December 2009 and a majority of the work was complete by mid-2017. (Image: Reuters) 8/10 Hong Kong has splurged $15.3 billion on the project, but the total cost of the bridge is not known. (Image: Reuters) 9/10 A one-way bus ride to Macau from Hong Kong will cost $15.30 per person, and cars would have to pay a toll of $22 for each trip. (Image: Reuters) 10/10 A section consists of two 163-meter pylons that lift the bridge high enough for giant container ships to pass under it. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Oct 22, 2018 08:50 am