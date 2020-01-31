App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2020 10:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Who is outgoing Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala?

Through his 27+ years of service, Neemuchwala’s career includes serving key leadership roles in business, technology, sales, operations and consulting.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down from his position citing family commitments. Neemuchwala will continue to hold office until the company finds his successor.

Born on December 8, 1967, in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Neemuchwala grew up in Delhi and Mumbai. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Electronics and Communication from the National Institute of Technology in Raipur, and also got his post-graduation degree from IIT Bombay.

Neemuchwala has over 27 years of experience in the Information Technology (IT) services industry, the majority of which includes service in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited. Neemuchwala served key leadership roles in TCS since he had joined the company in 1992.

Close

Through his more than 27 years of service, Neemuchwala’s career includes serving key leadership roles in business, technology, sales, operations and consulting. He was recognised as the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) CEO in 2010 and also honoured by the Shared Services Organisation of IPQC for his contribution to the IT industry. The business executive is also a certified software quality analyst and a Six Sigma Green Belt. Neemuchwala joined Wipro in April 2015 as Group President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and was elevated to CEO and Managing Director in February 2016.

related news

The 52-year-old business executive, who now lives in Dallas, Texas, is married to Hasina Neemuchwala and has three children.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 31, 2020 10:17 am

tags #Abidali Neemuchwala

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.