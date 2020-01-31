Who is outgoing Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala?

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala has decided to step down from his position citing family commitments. Neemuchwala will continue to hold office until the company finds his successor.

Born on December 8, 1967, in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, Neemuchwala grew up in Delhi and Mumbai. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering in Electronics and Communication from the National Institute of Technology in Raipur, and also got his post-graduation degree from IIT Bombay.

Neemuchwala has over 27 years of experience in the Information Technology (IT) services industry, the majority of which includes service in Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Limited. Neemuchwala served key leadership roles in TCS since he had joined the company in 1992.

Through his more than 27 years of service, Neemuchwala’s career includes serving key leadership roles in business, technology, sales, operations and consulting. He was recognised as the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) CEO in 2010 and also honoured by the Shared Services Organisation of IPQC for his contribution to the IT industry. The business executive is also a certified software quality analyst and a Six Sigma Green Belt. Neemuchwala joined Wipro in April 2015 as Group President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) and was elevated to CEO and Managing Director in February 2016.