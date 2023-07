Monsoon Updates LIVE: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert in Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh

Jul 06, 2023 / 08:06 am

Multiple heavy rainfall alerts have been issued for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh till July 9 by the IMD's regional met centre in New Delhi.

Some areas of Uttar Pradesh may also experience heavy to extremely heavy rainfall (64.5 mm-204 mm) today.

Between June 1 and July 4, Uttar Pradesh (133.7 mm) experienced "normal" rainfall 6% above its long-term average, while Delhi (141.6 mm) and Rajasthan (171.7 mm) experienced "large excess" rains worth

69% and 131%, respectively. Punjab (88.6 mm) and Haryana (86.9 mm) also experienced "excess" rainfall totals of 20% and 22%.