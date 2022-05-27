English
    Monsoon Update on May 27: Skymet says monsoon is advancing over Southern India

    Light to somewhat moderate rains, accompanied by a few heavy spells, is be expected in parts of Kerala, southern Karnataka and Lakshadweep

    Moneycontrol News
    May 27, 2022 / 11:13 AM IST
    Image Credits: Reuters

    The southwest monsoons are now advancing towards regions of the southeast Arabian Sea and northeast regions of the Bay and Bengal, private weather forecaster Skymet has said.

    Light to somewhat moderate rains accompanied by a few heavy spells are expected in areas of Kerala, southern Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

    Eastern Assam and Arunachal Pradesh will witness light to moderate rain, with a couple of intense spells.

    There may be scattered light to moderate rains over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, interior Tamil Nadu, parts of south Karnataka and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Skymet said in its latest update.

    Isolated rains may cover areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Konkan and Goa.

    While the western disturbance is moving eastward, a cyclonic circulation is covering northeastern Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Along with this, another cyclonic disturbance is taking over north Odisha and neighbouring areas.

    A trough is extending from North Interior Karnataka to South Tamil Nadu at lower levels.

    The monsoon is crucial for India which relies on June-September rains for irrigation of almost half of its farmland. This is also the period when summer crops such as rice, cane, corn, cotton and soya bean are planted.

     



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kerala #monsoon #Skymet Weather #weather forecasts
    first published: May 27, 2022 11:13 am
