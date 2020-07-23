App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsWeather
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 10:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Intense rainfall activity over north, northeast India from July 26 to 29: IMD

The intensity and distribution of rainfall is very likely to increase over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh with widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during July 26-29.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

North and northeast parts of the country will witness intense rainfall activity from July 26 to 29 due to a monsoon trough, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The monsoon trough is likely to shift close to foothills of Himalayas July 26 onwards.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during July 26-28 and over Punjab and Haryana during July 27 – 29," the weather department said.

The intensity and distribution of rainfall is very likely to increase over sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh with widespread rainfall activity along with isolated heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during July 26-29.

Close
"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to occur over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the same period," the IMD said.
First Published on Jul 23, 2020 10:38 pm

tags #India #India Meteorological Department #Weather

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.