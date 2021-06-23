Warren Buffett gives away another $4.1 billion, announces resignation as trustee of the Gates Foundation

Warren Buffett.

Warren Buffett on June 23 said that he will donate $4.1 billion worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to five foundations while announcing his resignation as the trustee at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“For years I have been a trustee, in addition to an inactive trustee, of a single recipient of my funds, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMG). I am now resigning from that position, just as I have on all corporate boards other than Berkshire," Buffett said in a statement.

He added that this year's donation marked the halfway point for him as he pledged in 2006 to give away all of his Berkshire shares through annual gifts to Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation, Sherwood Foundation, Howard G. Buffett Foundation and NoVo Foundation.

“Today is a milestone for me,” Buffett said. “In 2006, I made a commitment to distribute all of my Berkshire Hathaway shares, more than 99% of my net worth, to philanthropy. With the current distribution of $ 4.1 billion, I am halfway there.”