Upset over ‘cheap’ lehenga, Uttarakhand bride cancels wedding

A bride in Uttarakhand cancelled her wedding because she was unhappy with the low-quality lehenga she received from the groom’s family. According to a Times of India report, the bride refused to go ahead with the wedding as she was upset about the ‘cheap’ lehenga.

The couple had gotten engaged in June and fixed November 5 as the date of their wedding. However, a few days before the big day, the bride received her wedding lehenga from the groom’s side. The groom’s father had reportedly ordered the lehenga from Lucknow and paid Rs 10,000 for it, but the bride was unhappy about its ‘cheap’ price and low quality.

The two sides got into an argument and the matter escalated until the bride called off the wedding.

The groom’s family, which belongs to Almora in Uttarakhand, had already got wedding invites printed and was angered by the last minute cancellation of the wedding.

A heated argument ensued between the two sides, and the matter reached Halwani police. According to India Today, ruckus increased when both sides reached the police station.

They eventually managed to reach a settlement after much debate and discussion. The two sides agreed to cancel the wedding and went back to their respective cities.

