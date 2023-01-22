 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Floating in a hot air balloon is the most surreal way to see the Ganga

Nivedita Jayaram Pawar
Jan 22, 2023 / 02:58 AM IST

Apart from the opportunity to enjoy breathtaking views from high up above, a hot-air balloon ride over Varanasi also allows you to experience a unique combination of thrill and serenity.

Balloons gliding over the ghats in Varanasi.

Varanasi with its mystical vibe, reverberating sounds and loud colours is pretty incredible on its own. But it gets even more captivating when you see it from the basket of a hot-air balloon 1,000 ft above the ground. Within minutes of taking off from the Central Hindu Boys School ground we are drifting over the bustling ghats just above the boats which are rocking gently in the lap of Ganga.

The rising sun has set the sky ablaze and the air is thick with the jangle of temple bells, conch shells and reverberating chants. It’s almost surreal. Though this is my second time flying in a hot-air balloon over Varanasi, the charm and amazement is still the same. Hot-air ballooning in Varanasi was launched in 2021 by the Uttar Pradesh government to boost tourism and provide a unique way to experience the spiritual city.

View of the hot air balloons from a boat in Varanasi. (Photo courtesy UP Tourism)

Since hot-air ballooning takes place at sunrise, the only less-than-blissful part of the experience is the required, chilly pre-dawn wake-up (typically around 4 am, when stars still blanket the sky). This year 10 balloons piloted by balloonists from six countries took to the sky. The process to get a hot-air balloon up and running is an elaborate one — their arrival, spreading them out, filling up with air, firing them up and finally getting them up in the air.

Take-off is pretty noisy, as the pilot uses repeated heat blasts to send the balloon airborne. But once you rise to your cruising height (in Varanasi, we floated at 1,000 ft), the flame burners are cut, and you drift in sudden, enthralling quietness. The quiet is only interrupted as the pilot ignites the burner and sends more hot air into the balloon. My fellow basket buddies described the experience as near-spiritual.

Varanasi landmarks as seen from a hot air balloon. (Photo: Nivedita Jayaram Pawar)