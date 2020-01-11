Safest airlines in the world: No Indian carrier in top-10

Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (JACDEC) revealed 293 people perished in airline accidents in 2019. That's a drop from the 559 fatalities that were recorded in 2018. Latest data reveals that 2019 is beaten only by 2013 and 2017 in terms of being the safest year for flying. Here are the top-10 safest airlines for 2020. (Image: Reuters)