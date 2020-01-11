App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2020 07:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Safest airlines in the world: No Indian carrier in top-10

Check out the top-10 airlines that are considered the safest for travel in 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (JACDEC) revealed 293 people perished in airline accidents in 2019. That's a pretty dramatic drop from the 559 fatalities that were recorded in 2018. New data is revealing that 2019 is beat only by 2013 and 2017 in terms of being the safest year for flying on record. Here are the top-10 safest airlines for 2020. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

Germany's Jet Airliner Crash Data Evaluation Center (JACDEC) revealed 293 people perished in airline accidents in 2019. That's a drop from the 559 fatalities that were recorded in 2018. Latest data reveals that 2019 is beaten only by 2013 and 2017 in terms of being the safest year for flying. Here are the top-10 safest airlines for 2020. (Image: Reuters)

No. 10 | Virgin Australia (Image: Reuters)
2/11

No 10 | Virgin Australia (Image: Reuters)

No.9 | Cathy Pacific (Image: Reuters)
3/11

No 9 | Cathy Pacific (Image: Reuters)

No.8 | Alaska Airlines (Image: Reuters)
4/11

No 8 | Alaska Airlines (Image: Reuters)

No. 7 | Emirates (Image: Reuters)
5/11

No 7 | Emirates (Image: Reuters)

No. 6 | Singapore Airlines (Image: Reuters)
6/11

No 6 | Singapore Airlines (Image: Reuters)

No. 5 | Qatar Airways (Image: Reuters)
7/11

No 5 | Qatar Airways (Image: Reuters)

No. 4 | Etihad (Image: Reuters)
8/11

No 4 | Etihad (Image: Reuters)

No. 3 | EVA Air (Image: Reuters)
9/11

No 3 | EVA Air (Image: Reuters)

No. 2 | Air New Zeland (Image: Reuters)
10/11

No 2 | Air New Zealand (Image: Reuters)

No. 10 | Quantas (Image: Reuters)
11/11

No 1 | Qantas (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Jan 11, 2020 07:48 am

tags #Sideshow #Travel

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.