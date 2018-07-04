App
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 06:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Treasure Islands of Seychelles – An Aquatic Playground

Located off the coast of East Africa, Seychelles is one of those dreamy locations often seen in movies. The granite boulders and turquoise waters surrounded by mountains make it every traveller’s dream.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

The Republic of Seychelles is an archipelago of 115 islands, home to numerous beaches, nature reserves and coral reefs. The surreal rock formations, Creole heritage and the lush forests make this place one of the world’s finest holiday destinations.

The Unesco World Heritage-listed site Vallee De Mai located on the island of Praslin is a surreal experience akin to a natural time travel. Also unique to this park is the wildlife with its primitive plants and the endemic black parrot which exclusively nests in the dead trunks of these forests.

Seychelles boasts of some of the world’s most beautiful beaches which include Takamaka Bay and Anse Source D’Argent. Azure waters and magnificent granite boulders form the backdrop of these beaches.

The stunning topography of the rich marine life and the coral reefs make Seychelles one of the best diving sites around the world. Some of the popular ones include Shark Bank, Fishermen’s Cove Reef and Brissare Rocks.

Anse Lazio, situated in Praslin, has postcard-perfect beauty and is a must on every traveller’s list. Rated as the sixth best in the world, this is a snorkelling paradise where you might occasionally find turtles.

A growing number of B&B and homestays are making this place a heaven for independent travellers. Staying with the locals and diving are the best ways to explore the island as also to dig into some of their specialities like octopus curry and grilled fish salad.

This is a year-round destination blessed with a warm and tropical climate and is a perfect tick in your bucket list.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 06:37 pm

tags #accomplished travel #Air Seychelles #all things luxury #beaches #exotic plants #Indian Luxury Traveller #Seychelles #Travel Diaries #treasure islands

