Last Updated : Jun 26, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mediterranean marvel: Dubrovnik, Split, Zagreb and more waiting to be explored in Croatia

Croatia’s most popular tourist attraction, Dubrovnik, will leave you spellbound with its mighty walls and graceful squares clustered tightly beside the Adriatic Sea

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

If your Mediterranean fantasies feature epic Yugoslav monuments and idyllic islands, Croatia is the place that can turn them into a reality. Shift your gaze from the glittering waters and you will see towering city walls and forts.

Then there is Croatia’s most popular tourist attraction, Dubrovnik, which will leave you spellbound with its mighty walls and graceful squares clustered tightly beside the Adriatic Sea. Nestled between the Balkans and Central Europe, summer is the most popular time to travel to this Adriatic gem.

The Island of Hvar, which is a three-hour ferry ride from Dubrovnik, offers a panoramic view from a hilltop fortress. Then there is, Split, which is the second largest city in Croatia. Although it is well known for its picturesque beaches lined with shops and restaurants, its ruins will leave you mesmerised. This vintage city is also known for its large, 4th-century fortress called Diocletian’s Palace.

Meanwhile, cloaked in dense pine forests, Mljet is an island paradise.

The vibrant capital city of Zagreb is home to some of the best museums, galleries, and shopping centres. Along the coast, centuries-old harbour towns are clustered with rocky buildings where the delightful pebble beaches offer scuba diving and windsurfing to adventure seekers.

In northwest Croatia, the seaside town of Rovinj is one thing that should not be missed. Pastel-coloured houses, a hilltop church and an amazing bell tower, will enlighten you. Lying off the Istrian peninsula, the Brijuni National Park is scattered with pine-scented islets.

One of the top attractions of this historic city is Zadar’s Romanesque churches. Last but not the least, you might not want to miss the Museum of Ancient Glass, and two modern installations, the Sea Organ and the Greeting to the Sun, which lie on the seafront, close to the tip of the peninsula. On the Adriatic, Croatia's shining islands are heaven to yachters, who simply want to relish the Mediterranean sunshine.
First Published on Jun 26, 2018 05:50 pm

tags #affordable luxury #Croatia #cruises #Dolphins #Explore feature #tourist paradise #Trending travel destinations

