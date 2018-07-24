Japan - Off the beaten path

Japan is a long and slender island nation in the Pacific Ocean that provides numerous opportunities to connect with the country’s traditional culture. Japan’s spiritual heart, Kyoto is a city of over 2000 temples and shrines which makes it a true masterpiece of religious architecture.

Wherever you are in Japan, you are just one step away from a plate of sushi or ramen. Restaurants specialise in these dishes spending generations on making them better. The hearty mountains are dramatically famous for its delicate seasonal sushi.

Japan is a highly volcanic archipelago with bubble hot springs at every turn. In winters, you don’t want to miss skiing or soaking in Japanese hot spring famously known as an Onsen. The neon-lit streetscapes do not look any less than a sci-fi film set even though many of them are decades old.

From the splendor of a Kyoto geisha dance to sunning and snorkeling in the southern reaches, Japan has the power to charm even the most jaded traveler.