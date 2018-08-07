App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 07:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Head to Russia for an enthralling experience

Russia is an onion-domed fairy tale that encompasses historic cities and artistic riches. If you are a globetrotter who is after walled fortresses and epic rain rides, then Russia is the place.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Russia is an onion-domed fairy tale that encompasses historic cities and artistic riches. If you are a globetrotter who is after walled fortresses and epic rain rides, then Russia is the place.

Bathed in a bundle of colours, Russia and two of its most enthralling cities may have never failed in adding a new chapter in every traveller’s life. Immortalised by revolution and architecture, Moscow and St Petersburg have the most enchanting history in the world.

With palatial landscapes and glittering palaces, Russia is dotted with onion domes and lined with gingerbread cottages that have more than a few secrets to share.

Tread in the footsteps of literary greats just to stare in awe at the sheer magnificence which looks reserved for the characters of a Leo Tolstoy novel.

Home to Vladimir Lenin’s mausoleum, stepping onto Red Square never fails to inspire with its tall towers and the majestic red bricks of the state history museum.

Discover the scale and exhibits of the Hermitage museum, located at St Petersburg, comprising an unrivalled history of western art, sculptures and antiques on display.

Russia has inspired centuries of musicians and artists for a reason and helping them build their highs and lows into the realms of majesty.

So, will you want to be part of the next chapter?
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 07:01 pm

tags #Globetrotting #Moscow #Russia Travel Guide #St Petersburg #Travel #Travel Cafe #Travel with moneycontrol #Wanderlust

most popular

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Over 1,700 stocks trade below their 200-DMA in 2018 vs 1,300 in 2008, will history repeat itself?

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

Kaushik Basu says rupee is over-valued, sees fair value at 70-71

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

CreditAccess Grameen IPO to open on August 8; 10 key things to know before investing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.