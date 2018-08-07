Head to Russia for an enthralling experience

Russia is an onion-domed fairy tale that encompasses historic cities and artistic riches. If you are a globetrotter who is after walled fortresses and epic rain rides, then Russia is the place.

Bathed in a bundle of colours, Russia and two of its most enthralling cities may have never failed in adding a new chapter in every traveller’s life. Immortalised by revolution and architecture, Moscow and St Petersburg have the most enchanting history in the world.

With palatial landscapes and glittering palaces, Russia is dotted with onion domes and lined with gingerbread cottages that have more than a few secrets to share.

Tread in the footsteps of literary greats just to stare in awe at the sheer magnificence which looks reserved for the characters of a Leo Tolstoy novel.

Home to Vladimir Lenin’s mausoleum, stepping onto Red Square never fails to inspire with its tall towers and the majestic red bricks of the state history museum.

Discover the scale and exhibits of the Hermitage museum, located at St Petersburg, comprising an unrivalled history of western art, sculptures and antiques on display.

Russia has inspired centuries of musicians and artists for a reason and helping them build their highs and lows into the realms of majesty.

So, will you want to be part of the next chapter?