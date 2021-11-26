MARKET NEWS

First flight from Delhi to Kushinagar International Airport lands on November 26

The first domestic flight to the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh reached on November 26 at 1.35 pm. It was a SpiceJet flight from Delhi.

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 10:31 PM IST
A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

A SpiceJet aircraft | Representative image

The first domestic flight to the Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh reached on November 26 at 1.35 pm. It was a SpiceJet flight from Delhi.

After 20 minutes, the same airplane took off for Delhi, where it was scheduled to land at 3.55 pm.

SpiceJet has started operating flights on the Delhi-Kushinagar route four times a week.

Passengers were welcomed by MP Vijay Dubey, MLA Rajnikant Mani Tripathi, airport Director AK Dwivedi, along with other officials.

Airport Director Dwivedi and MP Dubey cut a cake and distributed it to Vishnu, the first passenger for Delhi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in a tweet, “It is a flight for the overall development of the state. The government of @BJP4UP has done what it said. Hearty congratulations to all!”

The Kushinagar Airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.

From the next month, flights for Kolkata (December 17) and Mumbai (December 18) will start, said the airport director.
PTI
Tags: #Kushinagar international airport #Uttar Pradesh
first published: Nov 26, 2021 10:30 pm

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

