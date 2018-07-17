App
Last Updated : Jul 17, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explore the mesmerising world of Alaska

Alaska is a place where all creatures great and small have unexpected tales of their own. This is a land of scenic superlatives – the largest, highest and wildest.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

The word ‘epic’ barely does any justice to Alaska, a place which is pure, unforgiving and accommodates glaciers bigger than other US states. The largest and most sparsely populated US state is a land for wildlife fans who deserve to observe major flora and fauna in their natural habitat.

Forged millions of years ago by humongous glaciers, Alaska’s inside passage corridor is made of clustered islands ideally suitable for sea lions, bald eagles, and humpback whales.

One of the major attractions is Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve, which is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. It can be reached by sea or air and is famous for snorkeling excursions.

Fascinating coastal towns like Sitka and Skagway are filled with symbols of Russian heritage. Alaska’s massive central interior region is home to North America’s tallest peak, Mt McKinley.

Head over to this lace along with some wanderers and dreamers to mingle with Alaska’s natives and discover America’s biggest glacier land.
First Published on Jul 17, 2018 06:29 pm

