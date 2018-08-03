App
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2018 07:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Explore Egypt: The land of pharaohs, pyramids, and the Nile

With its towering pharaoh temples, the never-ending Nile and sand-covered tombs, Egypt brings out the explorer in everyone.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

Egypt is a complicated but fascinating country, with some of the most enduring historical monuments. You can discover the Valley of Kings in Luxor, where Tutankhamun’s tomb was unearthed and explore the most famous Egyptian pyramids found in Giza, which are considered the largest structures ever built.

This is a land of dreams for travellers who are looking for a bustling destination with a vibrant culture. Visit Egypt is between October and April to uncover the coast along the Red Sea which has a rugged beauty above its waterline.

From watching the sunrise between the beautiful shapes of the White Desert or the dazzling horizon from a hot spring in the Siwa Oasis, Egypt is a land of iconic landscapes.

Other than the pyramids, Egypt’s western desert is a vast element of beauty. Don’t miss the surreal rock formations and the mammoth sand dunes which are simply bewitching.

The Nile makes for the best way to view some of the most spectacular ancient monuments, which is why it remains a popular route among travellers.
First Published on Aug 3, 2018 07:09 pm

tags #Egypt #Egypt travel guide #Egyptian art #Globetrotting #Luxor and Beyond #Moneycontrol Travel #pharaoh #Stop and stare #The Land of the Nile #Travel Cafe #Wanderlust

