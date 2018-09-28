A revealing look at CEO travel habits

All work and no play? Well, this does not apply to our modern day CEOs. They desire experiences that resonate with their emotions and thus prefer authentic and personalized experiences.
In the age of curated travel, trends show that a majority of Indian CEOs prefer the wild. Entrepreneurs and CEOs can always use some inspiration as they seldom get a chance to explore the terrain outside of their conference rooms.
Typically, top executives prefer small boutique hotels over five-star chains to stay in relative seclusion and enjoy the personalized services that such properties entail. It is a given that CEOs are likely to work even while on vacation, but they tend to divide their time systematically, striking a balance between work and leisure.
Now, all startup CEOs can visualize opportunities wherever they go. In the case of top executives, a break from work can offer a reprieve from the rigours of the corporate environment. However, it can also present an opportunity for other team members to step up and hold the fort in the intervening period. A taste of leadership can be empowering for employees.