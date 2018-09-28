App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsTravel
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 07:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A revealing look at CEO travel habits

All work and no play? Well, this does not apply to our modern day CEOs. They desire experiences that resonate with their emotions and thus prefer authentic and personalized experiences.

Anusua Banerjee @moneycontrolcom

In the age of curated travel, trends show that a majority of Indian CEOs prefer the wild. Entrepreneurs and CEOs can always use some inspiration as they seldom get a chance to explore the terrain outside of their conference rooms.

Typically, top executives prefer small boutique hotels over five-star chains to stay in relative seclusion and enjoy the personalized services that such properties entail. It is a given that CEOs are likely to work even while on vacation, but they tend to divide their time systematically, striking a balance between work and leisure.

Now, all startup CEOs can visualize opportunities wherever they go. In the case of top executives, a break from work can offer a reprieve from the rigours of the corporate environment. However, it can also present an opportunity for other team members to step up and hold the fort in the intervening period. A taste of leadership can be empowering for employees.

Some CEOs love unplanned travel, whereby customized itineraries are created by hand-picking a curated list of authentic experiences such as partaking in the local cuisine or experimenting with native art forms like pottery. If on a business trip accompanied by family, they tend to make the most of their downtime by making each trip a personal experience.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 07:17 pm

tags #BagpackingCEO #CEO travel #CEOs who travel #Explore the world #Globetrotting CEOs #Luxury Travel #Travel Trends

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.