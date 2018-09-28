A revealing look at CEO travel habits

In the age of curated travel, trends show that a majority of Indian CEOs prefer the wild. Entrepreneurs and CEOs can always use some inspiration as they seldom get a chance to explore the terrain outside of their conference rooms.

Typically, top executives prefer small boutique hotels over five-star chains to stay in relative seclusion and enjoy the personalized services that such properties entail. It is a given that CEOs are likely to work even while on vacation, but they tend to divide their time systematically, striking a balance between work and leisure.

Now, all startup CEOs can visualize opportunities wherever they go. In the case of top executives, a break from work can offer a reprieve from the rigours of the corporate environment. However, it can also present an opportunity for other team members to step up and hold the fort in the intervening period. A taste of leadership can be empowering for employees.

Some CEOs love unplanned travel, whereby customized itineraries are created by hand-picking a curated list of authentic experiences such as partaking in the local cuisine or experimenting with native art forms like pottery. If on a business trip accompanied by family, they tend to make the most of their downtime by making each trip a personal experience.