    Tintin and his famous moon rocket will feature in Belgian passports

    Apart from Tintin, the intrepid cartoon journalist, and his rocket, new Belgian passport will also include blue Smurfs.

    Associated Press
    January 29, 2022 / 04:45 PM IST
    Tintin, the cartoon journalist, will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas. (Image credit: Tintin.com)

    Tintin, the cartoon journalist, will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas. (Image credit: Tintin.com)


    If ever a Belgian was in need of a passport over the past century, it was intrepid cartoon journalist Tintin as he traveled the world looking to stamp out trouble.


    Now, he will be traveling with every Belgian going overseas.


    Belgium has updated its passports and from February onward, the plethora of Gothic and baroque buildings in its pages will make way for something for which nation is perhaps known even better — its cartoon characters.


    Apart from Tintin, his famous moon rocket and the Moulinsart mansion of his friend Captain Haddock, the passport also includes the likes of the blue Smurfs and cowboy Lucky Luke.

    Despite its cartoon book appearance, authorities say security has been improved, with security elements doubled to 48.

    Associated Press
    Tags: #Belgium #passports #Smurfs #Tintin
    first published: Jan 29, 2022 04:41 pm
