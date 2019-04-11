This airport, built at a cost of Rs 83,000 crore, will be the world's biggest by 2025

The new Istanbul Airport began full-scale operations on April 6, replacing Istanbul Atakurk as the Turkish city's international airport. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 Turkey's new Istanbul Airport began full-scale operations on April 6, replacing Istanbul Ataturk as the city's international airport. The cost of construction is estimated at $12 billion(Rs 82,800 crore). (Image: Istanbul Airport's website) 2/7 The switching process began on April 5, and operations at the Istanbul Ataturk Airport ceased on Saturday. Most of the transfer process was done within 24 hours. (Image: Istanbul Airport's website) 3/7 The new airport will help Turkish Airlines, the country's flag carrier, to expand its operations. (Image: Istanbul Airport's website) 4/7 The airport was inaugurated almost six months ago, but it was handling less than 20 flights a day. (Image: Istanbul Airport's website) 5/7 Currently, the airport can handle 90 million passengers a year in phase one. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 At the total cost of $12 billion, by 2025, four phases will be constructed. (People having food at the food court in the airport. Image: Istanbul Airport's Twitter handle) 7/7 The first flight from Istanbul Airport after the switch was a Turkish Airlines flight to Ankara, the country's capital. Once completely operational it will be able to handle 200 million passengers a year. (Image: Istanbul Airport's Twitter handle) First Published on Apr 11, 2019 04:56 pm