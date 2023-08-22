'Spotless' giraffe, thought to be world's only one, born at US zoo

The 'spotless' giraffe is thriving in her mother's care, the zoo's director said. (Representational image)

A giraffe without any spots, thought to be the only such giraffe, was born at a zoo in the United States last month. The Brights Zoo in Tennessee welcomed the baby giraffe with completely brown skin and no patches on July 31, New York Post reported, quoting WJHL.

“Giraffe experts believe she is the only solid-colored reticulated giraffe living anywhere on the planet,” the zoo reportedly said in a release.

The zoo is taking the help of the public to pick a name for the unique giraffe from four options.

The female calf is already six feet in height and is “thriving” in her mother’s care, said Tony Bright, the director of the zoo, according to WJHL.

“It’s better she’s born in captivity,” said David Bright. “In the wild, they use those spots for camouflage… By being solid coloured, she may not be able to hide quite as well,” he reportedly said.