IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG Live: 100-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell

20 runs came off the 19th over. RCB 203/1 at the end of 19 overs
In the 19th over against Avesh Khan, Glenn Maxwell knocks back-to-back sixes to score 50 runs. In addition, Faf du Plessis hits an Avesh Khan delivery for four runs to help RCB reach 200 runs on the board.
23 runs scored in this over by RCB with the help of Two FOURS and two SIXES and all the big hits came off Jaydev Unadkat's bowling. While Glenn Maxwell hit a four, the other four and two sixes came off Faf du Plessis' willow.
Faf du Plessis 71 (42); Glenn Maxwell 40 (22)
Glenn Maxwell 35 (20); Faf du Plessis 54 (38)
Glenn Maxwell hits a SIX off Avesh Khan and RCB reaches 150 runs.
Faf du Plessis smashes a huge SIX off Mark Wood and gets to his FIFTY in 15.1 overs.
He hit three sixes and three boundaries in his knock.
Royal Challengers Banglore is 137/1 after 15 overs.
Faf du Plessis 53 (37); Glenn Maxwell 22 (15)
RCB 117/1 at the end of 14 overs
In the 14th over off of Amit Mishra, Glenn Maxwell knocks a 4 and a 6, reaching 14 while facing 9 balls.
Royal Challengers Bangalore reaches 100 in 12.3 overs. Itis 104/1 after 13 overs.
Faf du Plessis 32 (29) and Glen Maxwell 2(5) are at the crease.
RCB at the end of 11.3 overs is 96/1
Virat Kohli is out. The important wicket falls to Amit Mishra. It is also the first breakthrough for Lucknow Super Giants. Marcus Stoinis takes a stunning catch at the mid-wicket.
Virat Kohli - 61 runs (44 balls); 4 fours and 4 sizes
Virat Kohli hits a six off Krunal Pandya while Faf du Plessisknocks aboundary off the same bowler in the 10th over.
Virat Kohli 58 (39); Faf du Plessis 25 (21)
Virat Kohli takes 35 balls to cross the 50-run mark as RCB go past 70 runs in just 9 overs. Kohli's knock includes four boundaries and three sixes.
RCB 68/0 at the end of 8 overs
Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are still at the crease. Royal Challengers Bangalore is dominating the game. Krunal Pandya concedes six runs. Kohli is about to reach his half-century.