English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade Nifty Options in Just 15 Mins a Day’ ' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

Why IPL's brand value fell for the first time ever

March 17, 2021 / 02:30 PM IST

Even cricket couldn’t duck the onslaught of Covid. For the first time in the past 13 years, the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) fell. The crazily popular Twenty20 tournament’s brand value in 2020 dropped by 3.6 percent, according to a report by Duff & Phelps, an independent advisory firm. Why? The pandemic not only delayed the 13th edition of IPL but also kept spectators away. No spectators meant no ticket sales. Ergo, franchises had to forego gate revenues of around Rs 400 crore. The sharpest fall was suffered by Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan.

COVID ails Cricket
TAGS: #MC Minis #Sports
first published: Mar 17, 2021 02:30 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.