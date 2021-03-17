Why IPL's brand value fell for the first time ever

Even cricket couldn’t duck the onslaught of Covid. For the first time in the past 13 years, the brand value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) fell. The crazily popular Twenty20 tournament’s brand value in 2020 dropped by 3.6 percent, according to a report by Duff & Phelps, an independent advisory firm. Why? The pandemic not only delayed the 13th edition of IPL but also kept spectators away. No spectators meant no ticket sales. Ergo, franchises had to forego gate revenues of around Rs 400 crore. The sharpest fall was suffered by Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings followed by Kolkata Knight Riders, owned by actor Shah Rukh Khan.