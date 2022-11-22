Watch: David Warner makes young fan's day at Australia vs England ODI

Australia vs England ODI: Australia's David Warner celebrates scoring a century against England.

Australian opener David Warner smacked a brilliant century against England in the third ODI on Tuesday, at the MCG, as a young fan received a souvenir that he will cherish for a long time. The southpaw hit 8 boundaries and 2 sixes on his way to 106 (102) before being dismissed by Olly Stone in the 39th over.

On the way back to the dressing room, Warner chucked his batting gloves to a sea of young fans as one of them gleefully caught them with both hands. Take a look:

David Warner breaks century duck

Warner scored his 19th ODI century, just 9 behind Ricky Ponting who leads the list for the most ODI centuries for Australia. This knock was a huge relief for the left-handed opener as it came more than a 1000 days since his previous hundred. He last scored an international century against India in an ODI game at the Wankhede Stadium on January 14, 2020.

He also moves joint second alongside England's Joe Root in the list of most centuries amongst active players with 44 tons to his name.

Virat Kohli is quite far ahead from the rest of the pack with 71 centuries to his name.