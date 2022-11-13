T20 World Cup: Rishi Sunak’s message for England as they face Pakistan in final

England and Pakistan will clash today for the T20 World Cup trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and their supporters are right there to cheer them on

Those watching the game from afar, including the premiers of the two countries, lauded their teams on Twitter.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: "I’ll be cheering you on, along with every other cricket fan across the UK."

The Indian-origin leader had been asked last week if he supported India or England ahead of the semi-final.

He is behind the England team all the way, Sunak said.



Meanwhile, Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif praised his team for "defying all odds" to get to the final stage.

"I know you have the passion, motivation and determination to win," he added. "Believe in yourself and play your best game. The entire nation stands behind you."



England has described Pakistan as really tough opponents.

Captain Jos Buttler, who along with Alex Hales scripted a spectacular semi-final victory, said: "They (Pakistan) have a fantastic team who have a very long history of producing excellent fast bowlers, and I see the team we are up against as no different."

"That's a huge part of why they are in the final, so we expect a really tough challenge," Buttler added, according to AFP.

He said the victory against India in the semi-final gave England confidence but doesn't "count for anything".

(With inputs from AFP)