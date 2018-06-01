App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 04:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Real Kashmir FC become first J&K football team to gain I-League promotion

Real Kashmir FC’s coach, David Robertson said, “For a club of our size and budget, I’d never thought at the start that we’d qualify. It’s a miracle… a fairy tale.”

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Real Kashmir FC defeated Hindustan FC 3-2 in their final game of the season and claimed the 2017-18 2nd Division title. Real Kashmir FC became the first football club from the region to qualify for the I-League in all the years of professional football in India.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Real Kashmir FC’s coach, David Robertson said, “For a club of our size and budget, I’d never thought at the start that we’d qualify. It’s a miracle… a fairy tale.” Also, in an interview with ESPN, Shamim Meraj, the owner of Real Kashmir FC proudly stated, “I think this victory is a tribute to the people, especially the young men of Kashmir who refuse to give up despite all that is going on there. And I think finally Kashmir has something they can own and cheer for at the highest possible level in India.”

Hindustan FC, from Delhi, was the more experienced side going into the game. However, it was Real Kashmir FC who scored the first goal in the 22nd minute. 12 minutes later, Hindustan FC scored an equalizer. However, before the end of the first half, Real Kashmir had scored another goal making the score 2-1. In the second half of the game, Real Kashmir looked much more in control and scored a goal in the 67th minute taking the score to 3-1. In the 80th minute, Hindustan FC did manage to score one more goal but failed to score any further. This took the final score to 3-2 in favour of Real Kashmir FC.

The goal scorers for Real Kashmir were Ifham Tariq Mir (22'), Danish Farooq (42'), and Nadong Bhutia (67'). For Hindustan FC, Kushant Chauhan scored both the goals.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 04:05 pm

tags #footbal #I-League #Jammu and Kashmir #Real Kashmir

most popular

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

These 20 stocks witnessed a FII trend reversal in Jan-Mar quarter; do you own any?

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Italy political crisis leads to market sell-off: Here’s what is happening

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Worried over mid-cap and small-cap correction? Here are some mutual fund schemes you can bet on

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.