Real Kashmir FC become first J&K football team to gain I-League promotion

In a historic moment for Jammu and Kashmir, Real Kashmir FC defeated Hindustan FC 3-2 in their final game of the season and claimed the 2017-18 2nd Division title. Real Kashmir FC became the first football club from the region to qualify for the I-League in all the years of professional football in India.

In an interview with the Indian Express, Real Kashmir FC’s coach, David Robertson said, “For a club of our size and budget, I’d never thought at the start that we’d qualify. It’s a miracle… a fairy tale.” Also, in an interview with ESPN, Shamim Meraj, the owner of Real Kashmir FC proudly stated, “I think this victory is a tribute to the people, especially the young men of Kashmir who refuse to give up despite all that is going on there. And I think finally Kashmir has something they can own and cheer for at the highest possible level in India.”

Hindustan FC, from Delhi, was the more experienced side going into the game. However, it was Real Kashmir FC who scored the first goal in the 22nd minute. 12 minutes later, Hindustan FC scored an equalizer. However, before the end of the first half, Real Kashmir had scored another goal making the score 2-1. In the second half of the game, Real Kashmir looked much more in control and scored a goal in the 67th minute taking the score to 3-1. In the 80th minute, Hindustan FC did manage to score one more goal but failed to score any further. This took the final score to 3-2 in favour of Real Kashmir FC.

The goal scorers for Real Kashmir were Ifham Tariq Mir (22'), Danish Farooq (42'), and Nadong Bhutia (67'). For Hindustan FC, Kushant Chauhan scored both the goals.