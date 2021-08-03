MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Prashant Shah explains ‘Irrelevance of Bull & Bear Markets for Success in Technical Analysis’. Register For Free!
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsSports

PM Modi invites entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort on August 15 as 'special guests'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be personally meeting and interacting with the entire India contingent for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics at the time.

Moneycontrol News
August 03, 2021 / 03:16 PM IST
2020 Tokyo Olympics | Badminton Women's Singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu of India poses with her medal at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

2020 Tokyo Olympics | Badminton Women's Singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu of India poses with her medal at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

The entire Indian Olympics contingent will be invited to the Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as special guests on August 15. The Prime Minister will also be personally meeting and interacting with all of them at the time, news agency ANI reported.

Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest: China leads the pack with 29 golds, India trail in 62nd position

India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic contingent consists of 127 participants across 18 different sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in the men’s and women’s hockey teams, respectively. This is the largest Olympic contingent ever sent by India.

So far, India has been guaranteed three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – a silver from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, a bronze from shuttler PV Sindhu, and at least a bronze from boxer Lovlina Borgohain.

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Highlights | Day 11| August 03: India lose against Belgium in men's hockey, Sonam Malik loses in wrestling
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Independence Day 2021 #Indian Olympics Contingent #Prime Minister Narendra Modi #Tokyo Olympics 2020
first published: Aug 3, 2021 03:16 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

The Private Market Show | A CXO's perspective on Angel Investing

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.