PM Modi invites entire Indian Olympics contingent to Red Fort on August 15 as 'special guests'

2020 Tokyo Olympics | Badminton Women's Singles bronze medallist PV Sindhu of India poses with her medal at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza, in Tokyo, Japan on August 1, 2021 (Image: Reuters/Leonhard Foeger)

The entire Indian Olympics contingent will be invited to the Red Fort by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as special guests on August 15. The Prime Minister will also be personally meeting and interacting with all of them at the time, news agency ANI reported.

Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest: China leads the pack with 29 golds, India trail in 62nd position

India’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic contingent consists of 127 participants across 18 different sports, including two alternate players and one reserve goalie in the men’s and women’s hockey teams, respectively. This is the largest Olympic contingent ever sent by India.

So far, India has been guaranteed three medals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – a silver from weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, a bronze from shuttler PV Sindhu, and at least a bronze from boxer Lovlina Borgohain.