Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11 | August 03: India vs Belgium Men’s Hockey Semi-finals; Will India post historic win?

August 03, 2021 / 06:11 AM IST

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: Hello and welcome to Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics. It is a crunch for the men’s hockey team as they look to put India back on the medal table in hockey for the first time in 41 years. India last won a medal in hockey in 1980, where they won gold. They haven’t finished in the top four since. This men’s team has made it to the top four, but they will want to do at least one better and secure a podium finish. Live action coming soon.