Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11 | August 03: India vs Belgium Men’s Hockey Semi-finals; Will India post historic win?

Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: Sport climbing will be making its Olympics debut today.
Today sport climbing makes its Olympic Games debut! Can't wait! 🧗pic.twitter.com/8KsaBabT4o— Olympics (@Olympics) August 2, 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: India have a busy day in Tokyo. After Mirabai Chanu’s silver, rel=nofollow>PV Sindhu’s bronze and Lovlina Borgohain’s medal guaranteeing win in boxing, all eyes will be on the Men’s Hockey Semi-final between India and Belgium. You can get the full schedule of the Indian contingent here. It will be a historic day India as they look to reach the final in men’s hockey for the first time in 41 years. China meanwhile led the medal tally at the end of Day 10.Full Coverage | Photos | Videos | Specials
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: India’s main events for the day are as follows:
Men’s Hockey
Match: India vs Belgium Semi-finals
Time: 7:00 am
Wrestling Women’s Freestyle 62Kg
Sonam Malik vs Bolortuya Khurelkhuu
Round: 1/8 elimination
Time: 9:12 am
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: As we head into Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 29 golds. The Chinese have won 29 golds, 17 silver and 16 bronze, with a total of 62 medals. Seven of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which four were won in the men’s category and three in the women’s category. China have also won four golds each in diving and shooting events and three golds in swimming. Read the full report here.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: Apart from hockey, India will be in action in wrestling and athletics. Here is the full list of India’s schedule on Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: In terms of medals, India haven’t lived up to its expectations. Mirabai Chanu’s silver and PV Sindhu’s bronze remains the only medals India have won so far. Lovlina Borgohain has guaranteed another medal in boxing. Shooting, which was India’s biggest medal prospect, has been a complete let down.
Tokyo Olympics 2021 Live | Day 11| August 03: Hello and welcome to Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics. It is a crunch for the men’s hockey team as they look to put India back on the medal table in hockey for the first time in 41 years. India last won a medal in hockey in 1980, where they won gold. They haven’t finished in the top four since. This men’s team has made it to the top four, but they will want to do at least one better and secure a podium finish. Live action coming soon.