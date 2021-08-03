Olympics 2021 Medal Tally Latest: China leads the pack with 29 golds, India trail in 62nd position

China leads the medal tally on Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics

As we head into Day 11 at the Tokyo Olympics 2021, it is China that leads the medal tally with 29 golds. The Chinese have won 29 golds, 17 silver and 16 bronze, with a total of 62 medals. Seven of their golds have come from weightlifting, in which four were won in the men’s category and three in the women’s category. China have also won four golds each in diving and shooting events and three golds in swimming.

The USA are in second position with 22 golds. They have won a total of 64 medals (22 gold, 25 silvers, 17 bronze), and have the most number of medals so far. Eleven of their twenty-two golds have come in swimming and five have come in shooting where they have had an excellent outing. They also have three golds in Athletics. But USA’s performance in athletics has been below par their usual standards.

Hosts Japan have had an excellent Olympics so far. They are in third position with 17 golds, 6 silver and 10 bronze with a total of 33 medals. Of the seventeen golds, nine have come from Judo, which has been utterly dominated by the Japanese. They won in the Men’s 100Kg, 81Kg, 73Kg, 66Kg, 60Kg and Women’s +78Kg, 78Kg, 70Kg and 52Kg events. The other golds have come from Skateboarding, Swimming, Table Tennis, Softball and Artistic Gymnastics.