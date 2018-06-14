App
Jun 14, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights

Catch all the action live from the Opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

  • Jun 14, 08:19 PM (IST)

    The players are all set to take the field, check out the live commentary of the game here

  • Jun 14, 08:17 PM (IST)

    That single from Robbie Williams brings an end to the Opening ceremony. Volunteers are now busy assembling an emblem, giant flags and a “players’ carpet” on the pitch. 

  • Jun 14, 08:14 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 08:13 PM (IST)

    Robbie Williams is now performing 'I don't want to Rock DJ' as the stage is being dismantled behind him.

  • Jun 14, 08:11 PM (IST)

    The official match ball has just been brought onto the pitch, by the model Victoria Lopyreva while Ronaldo makes his way to the center and lines up a shot towards the Zabivaka the mascot only to step over the ball as the kid with him passes the ball to Zabivaka.  

  • Jun 14, 08:09 PM (IST)

    Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina are now performing a duet of Williams hit single "Angels". 

  • Jun 14, 08:08 PM (IST)

    Russian singer Aida Garifullina comes onto the pitch on the back of a huge firebird as dancers and performers let bird-kites fly. 

  • Jun 14, 08:04 PM (IST)

    Robbie Williams is belting out his hit single "Let me entertain you". The visuals in the stadium are simply stunning. 

  • Jun 14, 08:03 PM (IST)

    Ronaldo also known as "O Fenomeno" walks out onto the pitch accompanied with a mascot. 

  • Jun 14, 07:55 PM (IST)

    Not long to go now. The players are finishing their warm ups and the stage is all set for the opening ceremony to begin. 

  • Jun 14, 07:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 07:20 PM (IST)

    Spain legend Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova have just brought the World Cup trophy out onto the pitch. 

  • Jun 14, 07:16 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 07:15 PM (IST)

    The players from Saudi Arabia are on the Luzhniki pitch for a little walkabout to get a feel of the pitch. They're also taking the time out to acknowledge all their fans who are already filling the stadium. 

  • Jun 14, 06:56 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Look who is all set for the World Cup

  • Jun 14, 06:51 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 06:34 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 06:23 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 06:19 PM (IST)

    The curtain-raiser for the 2018 World Cup will start at 8:00 pm (IST), just 30 minutes before the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

  • Jun 14, 05:59 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 05:56 PM (IST)

    In other news, it looks like the prayers Egypt’s fans have been answered as Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to play in Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay tomorrow. 

  • Jun 14, 05:52 PM (IST)

    Former Brazil striker and two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima — also known as O Fenomeno —  is also expected to be taking part in the ceremony which will take place at the refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow

  • Jun 14, 05:43 PM (IST)

    The Saudi fans are all set to cheer for their team at the Luzhniki Stadium. 

  • Jun 14, 05:41 PM (IST)
  • Jun 14, 05:33 PM (IST)

    The fans are already pouring in for the curtain raiser to the the biggest football tournament on the planet. 

  • Jun 14, 05:29 PM (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018. 

