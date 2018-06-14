FIFA World Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony Highlights

Live now
Jun 14, 2018 08:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
The players are all set to take the field, check out the live commentary of the game here.
That single from Robbie Williams brings an end to the Opening ceremony. Volunteers are now busy assembling an emblem, giant flags and a “players’ carpet” on the pitch.
Robbie Williams is now performing 'I don't want to Rock DJ' as the stage is being dismantled behind him.
The official match ball has just been brought onto the pitch, by the model Victoria Lopyreva while Ronaldo makes his way to the center and lines up a shot towards the Zabivaka the mascot only to step over the ball as the kid with him passes the ball to Zabivaka.
Robbie Williams and Aida Garifullina are now performing a duet of Williams hit single "Angels".
Russian singer Aida Garifullina comes onto the pitch on the back of a huge firebird as dancers and performers let bird-kites fly.
Robbie Williams is belting out his hit single "Let me entertain you". The visuals in the stadium are simply stunning.
Ronaldo also known as "O Fenomeno" walks out onto the pitch accompanied with a mascot.
Not long to go now. The players are finishing their warm ups and the stage is all set for the opening ceremony to begin.
Spain legend Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova have just brought the World Cup trophy out onto the pitch.
The players from Saudi Arabia are on the Luzhniki pitch for a little walkabout to get a feel of the pitch. They're also taking the time out to acknowledge all their fans who are already filling the stadium.
The curtain-raiser for the 2018 World Cup will start at 8:00 pm (IST), just 30 minutes before the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
In other news, it looks like the prayers Egypt’s fans have been answered as Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to play in Egypt’s first World Cup game against Uruguay tomorrow.
Former Brazil striker and two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima — also known as O Fenomeno — is also expected to be taking part in the ceremony which will take place at the refurbished 80,000-capacity Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow
The Saudi fans are all set to cheer for their team at the Luzhniki Stadium.
The fans are already pouring in for the curtain raiser to the the biggest football tournament on the planet.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018.