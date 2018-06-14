RUS vs KSA FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Russia and Saudi Arabia in tournament's curtain raiser

Live now
20' Saudi finally break down the left with Al Dawsari making a quick run into space, he sends in a cross towards Al Sahlawi who can only guide his header wide of the post. There seems to be a deflection there as the keeper signals for a corner.
19' The Russians are growing increasingly confident here and are dominating the proceedings. Saudi have to find their feet soon here.
15' What a save! Russia launch another counter attack and a defected shot was looping towards the back of the net, but the keeper Al-Mayouf streches and clears the ball off the line with a big right hand.
12' GOAL! Russia score! Russia win another corner and Saudi send the clearance back to the feet of Alexander Golovin who has enough time to send in a perfectly weighed cross from the left. Yuri Gazinsky rises above his marker and heads the ball past the hapless keeper. The hosts have taken the lead here.
8' Russia win another corner, Zhirkov takes it again. He tries to pick out Alan Dzagoev, but he sends it too far and Yasser Al-Shahrani heads clear for Saudi Arabia.
6' Russia have the first opportunity of the game. Russia's Zagoev sends Fernandes galloping down the left flank with a nicely weighted ball. Fernandes crosses
for Smolov, who struck from 12 yards out but his shot was well blocked.
4' Saudi enjoying an extended spell of possession on the ball. They play the ball back to the keeper who is closed down immediately by the Russian striker, the keeper does well to release the ball to his defender on the left flank.
2' Russia launch an attack down the left flank and win the first corner of the game, the Saudi defenders rise high and clear their lines.
AND WE'RE OFF! Saudi Arabia are immediately on the attack.
The flags and the emblem are being carted off the pitch as the players assemble to have their team photos taken.
Finally the speeches are over and the national anthems are now being played. We're just minutes away from kick-off!
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has stepped up to the podium to address football lovers all around the World.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a welcome speech before the start of the game as the players are all lined up on the pitch and raring to go.
And the line-ups are out:
Saudi Arabia (4-1-4-1): Abdullah Al-Mayoof; Mohammed Al-Burayk, Osama Hawsawi, Omar Hawsawi, Yasir Al-Shahrani; Abdullah Otayf; Salem Al-Dawsari, Salman Al-Faraj, Taiseer Al-Jassam, Yahia Al-Shehri; Mohammed Al-Sahlawi.
Russia (4-2-3-1): Igor Akinfeev; Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov; Yuri Gazinskiy, Roman Zobnin; Aleksandr Samedov, Alan Dzagoev, Aleksandr Golovin; Fedor Smolov.
Hello and welcome to live commentary of the Group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The scene is all set at the Luzhniki Stadium for the tournament's curtain opener!