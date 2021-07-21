Australia's Brisbane to host 2032 Olympic Games: IOC

A view of the skyline of Brisbane, the city picked to be host the 2032 Olympics (Image: Reuters/Jaimi Joy)

Brisbane was awarded the right to host the 2032 Summer Olympics by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on July 21.

"The International Olympic Committee has the honour to announce that the Games of the 35th Olympiad are awarded to Brisbane, Australia," IOC president Thomas Bach said after a vote in Tokyo where the 2020 edition of the event will officially begin this week.

The IOC's announcement was greeted by cheers from the Brisbane delegation at the ongoing IOC session.

Fireworks were set off back in Brisbane, where people had gathered in anticipation of the announcement.

It was nearly certain for Brisbane to clinch the hosting rights after it was unanimously proposed as the single candidate for the 2032 edition of the games by the IOC's executive board earlier.

Brisbane hosted the Commonwealth Games in 1982 and some events of the 2018 edition primarily hosted by neighbouring Gold Coast. It also held some events or matches during the 1987 and 2003 rugby world cups, 1992 and 2015 cricket world cups and the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"We know what it takes to deliver a successful Games," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on a live link from capital Canberra ahead of the decision.

It will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Olympic Games after Melbourne (1956) and Sydney (2000), widely considered one of the most successful Games in recent history.

Paris, France will host the games in 2024 followed by Los Angeles, United States in 2028.