Copa America Final: Messi lifts first senior international trophy as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0

The winning goal came in the 22nd minute after Rodrigo de Paul made a long pass to di Maria, who was able to exploit the Brazilian defence and chip the ball past goalkeeper Ederson.

Moneycontrol News
July 11, 2021 / 08:37 AM IST
Image: Reuters

Image: Reuters

Linoel Messi-led Argentina defeated Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America Final on July 10 to win their first major title in 28 years. In a battle studded with stars, it was Angel Di Maria who stole the show as he scored the lone goal of the match.

Follow our live blog for all the highlights of Copa America 2020 Final

Argentina's win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Lionel Messi, who picked up his first senior title in a blue and white shirt, something which was missing from his cabinet that contains the most prominent club and individual honours.

He finished the tournament as the joint top goalscorer with four goals alongside Brazil's Neymar. Both of them did not have much impact on the game barring some flashy runs
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Sports
first published: Jul 11, 2021 07:30 am

