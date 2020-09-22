172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|snow-leopards-spotted-in-uttarakhands-gangotri-national-park-5871501.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Snow leopards spotted in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park

It is very difficult to sight snow leopards, an elusive species of high-altitude cats.

Moneycontrol News
Snow leopards sppoted in Uttarakhand again (Image: ANI)
Snow leopards sppoted in Uttarakhand again (Image: ANI)

Snow leopards, one of the rarest, most elusive wild animals in the world, have been spotted several times over the past month in Uttarakhand’s Gangotri National Park.

Animal scientist Shambhu Prasad Nautiyal told news agency ANI: “Snow leopards have been seen in Gangotri National Park multiple times since last month.”

Since India’s first snow leopard conservation centre was formed in Uttarkashi district, many more endangered wildlife animals such as the woolly flying squirrel, the Eurasian lynx (wild cats), and wild dogs have been spotted in the hill state.

Close

Snow leopards, with strikingly beautiful spotted coats, are one of the most mysterious felines in the world. They are reportedly characterised by grey or green eyes unlike other big cats and have tails as long as the body along with five inches of fur at the bottom.

It is very difficult to sight this high-altitude cat, especially because it is so elusive. It is therefore difficult to ascertain its actual population, but it is believed (as per estimates) that there are about 600 snow leopards in India.

Snow leopards have been captured on camera twice earlier in 2020 – once in Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti district and the other time in Uttarakhand’s Nanda Devi National Park.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #endangered animals #Snow Leopard #Uttarakhand

