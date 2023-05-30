Singapore tops flight bookings from India this summer: report

Singapore

Singapore saw the highest international flight bookings from India for leisure travel this summer, a study has found, with the travel market showing strong signs of recovery since the pandemic. Leisure travel bookings from India have gone up by 40 per cent for June-August 2023 as compared to the same period last year, the study by travel-intent platform Adara has found.

San Francisco, Melbourne, Toronto and Bali received the highest flight bookings from India after Singapore, the report says.

For Indian couples, the popular travel choices, in terms of bookings this summer, are United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. Among Asian countries, Bali and Singapore remain the most popular choices.

For family travellers, the US, Singapore, the UAE, Canada and Thailand are the most popular destinations from India, the study has found. For solo travellers, the US, Canada and the UK are the most popular destinations. Bookings by solo travellers on work are the highest to Qatar and the UAE.