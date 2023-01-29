English
    Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother dies of cancer

    Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda was battling stage-four endometrial cancer at a hospital in Juhu.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
    Rakhi Sawant with her mother Jaya Bheda. (Image credit: Instagram)

    Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital in Mumbai on January 28. She was 73.

    Sawant's mother had stage-four endometrial cancer, which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver, said Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Juhu.

    "With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother," the actor announced. "Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I'm sad to say that she is gone."

    The funeral took place on Sunday noon.