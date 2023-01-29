Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother dies of cancer

Rakhi Sawant with her mother Jaya Bheda. (Image credit: Instagram)

Actor Rakhi Sawant's mother Jaya Bheda died at a hospital in Mumbai on January 28. She was 73.

Sawant's mother had stage-four endometrial cancer, which had spread to the brain, lungs and liver, said Deepak Namjoshi, pulmonologist and director, CritiCare Asia Multispecialty Hospital and Research Center, Juhu.

"With deep sorrow, I, Rakhi Sawant, inform you (about) the sudden death of my beloved mother," the actor announced. "Many of you know that she was suffering from some medical conditions... I'm sad to say that she is gone."

The funeral took place on Sunday noon.

Sawant also shared a post on Instagram informing her fans and followers about her mother's death.

"Today, my mother left me. And I have nothing to lose. I love you, Maa. Now who will listen to me, who will embrace me? I miss you, Aai," the actor captioned a video of her mother from the hospital.