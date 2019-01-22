App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nissan Kicks launched in four trims levels: Top-specced variant gets 360 degree camera

The Nissan Kicks comes with a segment-first, 360 degree camera and loads of other features to available on its four trim levels.

Nissan’s latest entry and the rival for Hyundai’s Creta, the Kicks has made its debut. While it is already packed with features, there are four trim levels available for the public. The lower trims have an option between a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, but the upper two get only the diesel powertrain.

The Kicks also comes with a segment first, 360 degree camera which is available on the highest trim . With a lot of features and aides to boot, here is a look at what the four trim levels have to offer:

Nissan trim specs
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 06:44 pm

tags #Auto #Nissan #Nissan Kicks #Technology #trends

